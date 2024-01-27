UK Student Faces Trial in Spain Over Snapchat Text

An incident involving a message sent via Snapchat has led to a trial in Spain for Aditya Verma, a student from the United Kingdom studying economics at the University of Bath. The incident occurred in July 2022 when Verma was on a trip to the island of Menorca with his friends.

According to BBC, Verma’s message before departing from Gatwick Airport read: “I’m going to hijack the plane (I am a member of the Taliban).” The message was intercepted through the airport’s Wi-Fi network, and the British security services reported it to the Spanish authorities. In response, the Spanish aviation dispatched two F-18 aircraft to accompany the easyJet flight until it landed in Menorca.

The easyJet flight underwent extensive checks, and Verma, who was 18 years old at the time, was arrested. He was held for two days and later released on bail. Upon returning to the United Kingdom, he was questioned the British intelligence services MI5 and MI6. Verma informed the court that the message was intended as a joke. “It was just a message I sent to my friends who were traveling with me that day,” Verma said in court, according to the BBC. He added, “It was funny because of my appearance coming from school… It was just meant to make people laugh.”

The court will announce its verdict in the coming days. While Verma is not facing terrorism charges, if found guilty, he may be fined up to €22,500 (approximately £20,000) under Spanish law. The Spanish Ministry of Defence is also seeking €95,000 (approximately £80,000) to cover expenses.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Aditya Verma and why is he facing trial in Spain?

Aditya Verma is a student from the United Kingdom who is facing trial in Spain due to a message he sent via Snapchat as a joke.

2. What was the content of Aditya Verma’s message?

The message sent Aditya Verma read: “I’m going to hijack the plane (I am a member of the Taliban).”

3. What was the response of the authorities, and how did the Spanish aviation react?

The British security services reported the message to the Spanish authorities, leading to the dispatch of two F-18 aircraft to accompany the easyJet flight until it landed in Menorca.

4. What additional security measures were taken?

The easyJet flight underwent extensive checks, and Aditya Verma was arrested. He was later released on bail.

5. What are the possible sanctions that can be imposed on Aditya Verma?

If found guilty, he may be fined up to €22,500 under Spanish law. Additionally, the Spanish Ministry of Defence is seeking €95,000 to cover expenses.

Terminology

1. Snapchat: A popular social networking application that allows users to send images and videos that are automatically deleted after a short period of time.

2. easyJet: A low-cost airline that offers flights to various destinations.

Related Links:

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk)

– [easyJet](https://www.easyjet.com)

– [MI5](https://www.mi5.gov.uk)

– [MI6](https://www.sis.gov.uk)