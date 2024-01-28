Understanding the Consequences of Defamation and Bullying: A Harrowing Tale

It is with great sadness that we share the story of a 39-year-old woman who has come forward to report her ex-partner for defamation and bullying. The accused individual allegedly kept explicit photos of her on his mobile phone’s WhatsApp and threatened to publish them online if they did not continue their relationship. The Pune Police have filed a complaint against the man based on the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The core facts of the case suggest that the two were previously in a relationship 20 years ago. After their breakup, they both got married to other people. However, the victim reconnected with her ex-partner through Facebook seven years ago. They began meeting each other again and rekindled their love. During this time, the man took naked photos of the woman and pressured her to send explicit videos, which she reluctantly did, all while he requested a divorce from his wife. Despite the toxic dynamics, the woman returned to him, and they began living together in July 2023. A period of abuse followed, and despite the continuous violence, they remained together.

In a series of disturbing events, the man threatened to kill the woman’s son if she did not meet him on July 28. He repeated these threats on November 19, 2023. From January 15 to January 18, the man regularly displayed the woman’s naked photos on his WhatsApp status. Additionally, he sent her explicit videos and threatened to defame her publishing them. Following these incidents, the victim filed a report with the Pune Police. Pursuant to the evidence of defamation and bullying, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the man under Articles 501, 504, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

