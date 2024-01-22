Unlocking Innovation in Digital Health and Medical Technology

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has announced an exciting opportunity for startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the field of digital health and medical technology.

The CSIRO is inviting businesses to apply for the upcoming “Innovation for Growth” program, aimed at promoting innovation and progress in these critical sectors.

This 10-week online program, offered free of charge, is designed specifically to help Australian SMEs navigate the complex landscape of research and development (R&D) in digital health and medical technologies.

Helping Businesses Thrive

Suzie Nelson, Research Director in Biomedical Manufacturing at CSIRO, emphasized the importance of the program in promoting significant collaboration between research applicants and businesses.

The program presents a unique opportunity for businesses to gain valuable insights from industry professionals on how research and development collaboration can help further their technology.

Unlocking Opportunities

Participants in the program will have the opportunity to collaborate with a mentor from CSIRO or a university to address the technical and business challenges they face.

Additionally, participants will learn how to create compelling funding proposals for research and development to support their projects.

It is important to note that the program also provides funding for research and development through the CSIRO Kick-Start program, thereby enhancing the growth prospects for businesses.

The program is set to commence on March 14, 2024, and is open to a limited number of SMEs operating in various subsectors of digital health and medical technology.

Applications for the “Innovation for Growth: Digital Health and Medical Technology” program CSIRO will be accepted until Sunday, February 18, 2024.

