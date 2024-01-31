The UNRWA, a United Nations organization dedicated to assisting Palestinian refugees, has recently come under scrutiny following reports alleging that UNRWA employees participated in Hamas rallies on October 7th.

In a new TikTok trend where users identify themselves with a group or personal characteristic and then reference stereotypes associated with that characteristic, the actors of Eretz Nehederet showcased what one might expect to find at the home of a student or UNRWA employee.

One actor, holding markers, an eraser, and an AR-15, declared, “I am a UNRWA teacher, and of course, I ensure that my classroom has all the necessary supplies!” Another actor, portraying a UNRWA employee, stated, “I am a UNRWA staff member, and of course, I ensure that all humanitarian aid reaches those who truly need it,” while another actor, depicting a Hamas terrorist, received supplies from this character.

Another scene depicts a teacher discussing the subjects she teaches while simultaneously pulling out three different copies of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Other scenes poke fun at the involvement of UNRWA employees in the events of October 7th, claiming that they can be seen in viral videos from Gaza. “See that person running? That’s me.”

It seems that a significant range of TikTok characters has influenced the popular Israeli satire comedy, Eretz Nehederet. In a new video posted on the platform on Tuesday, drawing inspiration from the UNRWA controversy, the actors presented stereotypes associated with each characteristic. Keywords used: UNRWA, United Nations, Palestinian refugees, Hamas, TikTok.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the UNRWA?

A: The UNRWA is a United Nations organization that assists Palestinian refugees.

Q: What is the ongoing scandal involving the UNRWA?

A: There have been reports alleging that UNRWA employees participated in Hamas rallies on October 7th.

Q: What is Eretz Nehederet?

A: Eretz Nehederet is a popular Israeli satire comedy program.

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a social media platform known for short videos.

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization.