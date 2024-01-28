Utah Lawsuit Claims TikTok Harms Children: Excessive Use, Negative Impact on Mental Health, and Moderation Problems

A new lawsuit filed the State of Utah against TikTok presents troubling allegations regarding the popular social media platform’s impact on children. The lawsuit reveals that children between the ages of 13 and 17 are accessing the app approximately 17 times a day and spending about two hours daily on TikTok. This excessive use of the app is alarming and raises concerns about its effects on children’s mental health.

The lawsuit further claims that TikTok is aware of the potential negative consequences of the app on mental well-being. It highlights the potential loss of analytical skills, memory formation, critical thinking, deep conversation, increased animosity, and heightened anxiety as some of the detrimental effects associated with using TikTok. The app’s growing popularity among young users, with a market penetration rate of around 95% among American users under 18, is also highlighted in the lawsuit.

Rather than using direct quotes, the lawsuit asserts that TikTok’s recommendation algorithm, known as the “Recommendation Engine,” significantly limits video results to just eight options from millions of potential videos. By predicting user preferences and continuously improving its predictions, this feature creates an addictive relationship with the app. The lawsuit claims that presenting videos that users are more likely to watch until the end, like, or comment on, the Recommendation Engine keeps users hooked and encourages them to return repeatedly.

The lawsuit further alleges that TikTok “acknowledges the use of various design tactics that distract users, such as infinite scrolling, continuous notifications, and the phenomenon similar to a slot machine mechanism.” These characteristics are claimed to enhance and promote continuous, repetitive use of the app.

Another concerning aspect outlined in the partially dismissed lawsuit revolves around TikTok’s moderation practices. Doubts are raised concerning the effectiveness of removing harmful content, as both automated processes and human moderators fall short. Content “leaks” through TikTok’s automated and human moderation procedures eitherpassing TikTok’s moderation mechanisms or due to existing “gaps in policies and inadequately symmetric” enforcement, ultimately leading to content not being adequately removed.

Furthermore, the lawsuit uncovers connections between ByteDance and TikTok. ByteDance, the parent company, allegedly continues to make decisions “both big and small” concerning all aspects of TikTok. The lawsuit claims that ByteDance controls TikTok’s budget, operates TikTok’s internal document storage platform, and handles media criticism targeting TikTok.

The proposed title for this lawsuit is: “State of Utah Sues TikTok Over Impact on Children: Excessive and Addictive Use, Negative Effects on Mental Health, and Issues with the Recommendation System.”

