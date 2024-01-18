Mia Goth Faces Legal Action for Allegedly Abusive Behavior on Movie Set

Actress Mia Goth is facing serious allegations of aggressive behavior on the set of the film MaXXXine. On January 12, background actor James Hunter filed a lawsuit against Goth, director Ti West, and A24 Studios, accusing Goth of kicking him in the head and later mocking him during filming last year.

The incident has ignited a heated debate among netizens, with Mia Goth’s fans staunchly defending her and joking about her “method acting,” while others believe Hunter’s claims and hold Goth responsible for her actions.

Hunter’s lawsuit details the alleged incident, stating that Goth kicked him in the head while filming a scene in April. He was playing the role of a “Dead Parishioner” and had to lie on the ground covered in fake blood for hours. Hunter claims that he suffered physical discomfort from being surrounded ants and mosquitoes.

During the fourth take, instead of stepping over Hunter as required, Goth’s foot allegedly came dangerously close to his face. In the subsequent take, she allegedly kicked him in the face with her boot, prompting Hunter to report the incident to the second assistant director.

However, the ordeal did not end there. After filming the scene, Hunter encountered Goth in the bathroom, where she allegedly taunted and belittled him for his complaint. Hunter also experienced dizziness while driving home and was subsequently informed that his services were no longer needed for the remaining two days of shooting.

The lawsuit against Goth includes accusations of battery and wrongful termination. The case has divided public opinion, with some expressing support for Goth and dismissing the claims, while others demand accountability for her alleged abusive behavior.

As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how the industry and Mia Goth’s career will be affected these serious allegations.