What’s Hot on Showtime Right Now?

Showtime offers a diverse range of programs for November 2023, including new series, movies, and episodes covering various genres and themes. Discover the best options to watch this month.

Standout Series and Movies on Showtime in November

– “Yellowjackets”

– “The Chi”

– “Billions”

– “Dreaming Whilst Black”

– “Ghosts of Beirut”

– “Your Honor”

– “Waco: The Aftermath”

– “Couples Therapy”

– “Goliath”

– “George & Tammy”

– “Dexter: New Blood”

– “The Circus”

– “Why Women Kill”

– “Mayor of Kingstown”

– “All Access”

– “The Curse”

– “Fellow Travelers”

Recommended Movies and Series

– “When Harry Met Sally” (Released on November 1st)

– “The Godfather”

– “The Crying Game”

– “The Wiz”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Showtime?

Showtime is an American cable and satellite television network that offers original series, movies, documentaries, and other programs. It also has a streaming service, Paramount+ With Showtime, which includes Showtime’s content.

How can I watch Showtime?

You can watch Showtime through cable or satellite television, as well as through the streaming service Paramount+ With Showtime.

What is Paramount+ With Showtime?

Paramount+ With Showtime is a streaming service that includes Showtime’s content, as well as programs from other networks and studios under Paramount.

Definitions of Terms

Showtime: An American cable and satellite television network that offers original series, movies, documentaries, and other programs.

Paramount+ With Showtime: A streaming service that includes Showtime’s content and programs from other networks and studios under Paramount.

Streaming: The transmission of multimedia content (such as video, music, or audio) over the internet, without the need to download the content to the user’s device.