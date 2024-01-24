WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Nearby File Sharing

WhatsApp is set to add a new feature that will allow users to send files when their mobile devices are in close proximity. The new option, called “People Nearby,” will enable users to discover other nearby users and easily send file requests with a simple device motion.

To ensure the security of transferred files, WhatsApp will maintain end-to-end encryption. Additionally, user phone numbers will remain hidden from non-contacts to preserve privacy.

The feature is still in development and no testing version is available yet. However, a sneak peek through a shared snapshot provides a glimpse of what the feature will entail.

To initiate file sharing, both the sender and recipient will need to select the “People Nearby” option and wait for the file transfer to complete. WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will ensure the security of information, as with other Meta services.

To protect your privacy, WhatsApp will keep your personal information hidden when sending files to users outside your contact list.

It remains uncertain whether the new WhatsApp file sharing system will impose restrictions on file sizes and quantities. Some similar services, such as Samsung’s Quick Share, have limited sending capabilities, while others, like Apple’s AirDrop, have no restrictions at all.

The “People Nearby” feature is still under development and has not yet reached the beta testing stage. WABetaInfo discovered the new function in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.2.20, and it may be incorporated into a future upgrade, as seen in previous application tests.

