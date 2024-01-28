WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Help Users Organize Events

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, is working on a new tool that will assist users in creating reminders for specific occasions. According to reports, the new feature, called “Attached Events,” is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the application.

This feature was originally discovered in a beta version of WhatsApp for Android, specifically version 2.24.3.20, which was found on the Google Play Store. Rather than quoting directly from the source, it can be described as a functionality that allows community members to automatically stay informed about upcoming events. The community information screen will be enhanced to display the scheduled events.

With this new capability, the user experience for community members is significantly improved as they now have quick access to important information. Whether it’s a planned event with an invitation or a simple reminder, the Attached Events section ensures that this information is easily accessible and visible. Through this feature, users can stay updated swiftly and conveniently about scheduled events concerning their community. Instead of searching for event details in individual groups within the community, users can now access them easily, saving themselves valuable time.

