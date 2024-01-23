WhatsApp Introduces New File Sharing Feature for Easy Sharing

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature on its Android platform that makes file sharing even easier. Users will now be able to share files through the app opening a window exclusively for file sharing with people in close proximity. The feature also provides options for controlling the visibility of the account to others when using this function.

According to WhatsApp, users will need to manually open the file sharing window, with the sender selecting the recipient from a list of people nearby. The recipient will then need to move their phone to view the file sharing request and approve it.

In terms of privacy, the file transfer process will be secure, as it is protected end-to-end encryption to safeguard files and personal data.

WhatsApp emphasizes that phone numbers will remain anonymous during file transfers via this feature and will not be visible to individuals who are not on the contacts list.

