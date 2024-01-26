WhatsApp: New File Sharing Feature in Development

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is reportedly working on a new file sharing feature for Android users. This feature, once launched, could rival Apple’s AirDrop. The upcoming update will allow WhatsApp users to exchange files with one another, provided that both parties have enabled the setting and are in close proximity to each other.

Notably, the recipient of the file will be required to physically shake their mobile device to initiate the file sharing request. This is implemented to restrict and monitor file exchanges between contacts.

It is important to highlight that this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, just like the messages sent through the application. As a result, users’ personal information will remain secure from external interventions.

However, there are still many details yet to be revealed. It is unknown how file sharing will work with individuals who are not on our contacts list. Additionally, it remains uncertain if there will be any limitations on the size of files that can be shared. Currently, the maximum file size allowed for group chats is 2GB, but it would be interesting to see if this limit will be increased for one-on-one file sharing.

One expectation for WhatsApp is the compatibility of this new feature with various operating systems. It would be fantastic if files could be sent from an Android device to an iOS device and vice versa. We believe that such capability would give WhatsApp a distinct advantage over Google’s Quick Share and Samsung’s similar file sharing functionalities.

