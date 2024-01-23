In a surprising move, HBO, known for producing high-quality television series, has decided to distance itself from the world of boxing. This decision has sparked much debate and curiosity, as HBO was well-known for showcasing major boxing matches. However, this decision was not made lightly, but rather the result of a series of factors that have played a role in the network’s strategy shift.

Firstly, HBO has developed a strong presence in the television industry with shows such as “The Sopranos” and “My Brilliant Friend.” These series have garnered audience love and proved to be successful both critically and in terms of viewership. Therefore, the network has decided to invest more in producing such programs, rather than focusing on boxing.

Secondly, this decision may have been influenced the economic situation in Greece. The country has experienced a series of financial difficulties, which have affected people’s ability to subscribe to paid television services like HBO. Hence, the network may have chosen to concentrate on programs that can attract a wider audience.

Lastly, HBO might have decided to distance itself from boxing due to the growing concern about athlete safety. Boxing is a sport often associated with serious injuries, and HBO may have decided that it does not want to be associated with these risks.

