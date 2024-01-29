WWE Raw Finds a New Home on Netflix

Netflix has become the new home for WWE Raw, the beloved sporting event. After almost 31 years on the USA Network, WWE Raw is leaving cable television and moving to the online platform of Netflix in a deal worth $5 billion. According to the agreement, Netflix will maintain the three-hour program of WWE Raw and broadcast it every Monday.

WWE Raw has always been one of the most popular sporting events in the United States, with a large following among adults aged 18-49. It consists of a series of wrestling matches and athletic displays that captivate viewers. The transition of WWE Raw to Netflix is a significant move for the platform as it expands the variety of sports content it offers.

The deal with Netflix is also the largest investment the platform has ever made in sports content. Netflix will exclusively feature WWE Raw in the Western Hemisphere and the United Kingdom. Over time, it is possible that other regions worldwide will be added to Netflix’s list of areas.

This change coincides with the relocation of WWE SmackDown from Fox to NBCUniversal in a $1.4 billion contract. This move creates a three-month gap during which WWE SmackDown will not have a reliable distributor. For now, no details have been announced regarding how WWE SmackDown will fill this void.

The agreement between WWE Raw and Netflix allows the platform two full years to prepare for the airing of a weekly wrestling program. While Netflix has successfully aired many hours of on-demand programming, broadcasting live sports events poses a new challenge.

Although Netflix’s collaboration with WWE Raw does not mean that the platform is ready to compete with traditional sports broadcasters, this agreement proves that sports rights remain profitable in an era where traditional television carriers are reducing their budgets for sports programming. Now, companies such as Amazon, Apple, and YouTube are adding their own contributions to the competition, offering sports leagues more options for the distribution of their content.

