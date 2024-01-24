Illegal Structures Demolished in Mira Road After Tension

Following the recent tension in Mira Road, the municipal corporation, in accordance with the Maharashtra government’s orders, has taken action to demolish illegal structures and encroachments in the Naya Nagar area. This comes after clashes erupted in the area prior to the consecration of the Ram Temple.

In response to the incidents, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Vihar Police has issued a warning to social media group admins, urging them not to share any posts, jokes, or videos related to the clashes on their platforms. Failure to comply with this directive will result in action being taken against the administrators.

The clashes that occurred on the eve of the Ram Temple pran pratishtha saw cars carrying flags of Lord Ram being attacked members of the Muslim community. In light of this, riot police were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Thirteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt peace.

While tensions persist, it is important for the community to come together and promote harmony. Building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been a longstanding issue, and it is crucial that celebrations surrounding its consecration are carried out peacefully.

The demolition of illegal structures serves as a reminder that the authorities are committed to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of all residents. It is imperative for everyone to respect each other’s religious sentiments and work towards fostering a peaceful coexistence.

Let us focus on the positive aspects of the events and support the development of the Ram Mandir as a symbol of unity and religious harmony. Together, we can create a society where tolerance, respect, and understanding prevail.

