Nicola Sturgeon’s Response to Allegations of Deleting WhatsApp Messages during Pandemic

In a recent development, Nicola Sturgeon, former Scotland First Minister, has addressed the allegations raised in the Covid Inquiry regarding the deletion of her WhatsApp messages during the pandemic. She responded stating that the Inquiry possesses copies of her messages exchanged with colleagues through “informal means.” While the messages were no longer present on her mobile device, she managed to obtain copies of them and submitted them to the Inquiry last year. Sturgeon clarified that her use of informal messaging was limited.

This statement comes as a response to political opponents who accused her of attempting to conceal her exchanges with ministers and advisors throughout the pandemic. Sturgeon emphasized that she does not wish to provide a continuous commentary on the ongoing Inquiry. Instead, she intends to answer questions directly and openly during her testimony at the end of this month, out of respect for everyone affected the pandemic.

Contrary to certain media coverage, Sturgeon clarified that the Inquiry does have access to the messages between her and those with whom she most frequently communicated via informal means. Although the messages were not retained on her personal device, she managed to acquire copies, ensuring their submission to the Inquiry. Moreover, she asserted that the number of individuals she communicated with through informal messaging was limited, adhering to the Scottish Government’s policy passing any handwritten notes to her private office for appropriate recording and handling.

Sturgeon further confirmed that she would respond to questions directly and openly during her upcoming appearance at the Inquiry. She reiterated her previous assertions that she never relied on WhatsApp to make decisions during the pandemic, and she was not a member of any messaging groups.

During the Inquiry hearing, it was revealed that all WhatsApp messages sent and received Sturgeon were indeed erased. Her then-deputy, John Swinney, also had his WhatsApp messages set to auto-delete. Sturgeon, however, has consistently maintained that she has “nothing to hide” regarding her handling of the pandemic. While the allegations of deleted WhatsApp messages persist, her submission of copies to the Inquiry indicates her willingness to transparently address the matter at hand.

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις:

1. Ποιες είναι οι κατηγορίες που απαντά η Nicola Sturgeon σχετικά με τις διαγραφές των μηνυμάτων της στο WhatsApp κατά τη διάρκεια της πανδημίας;

2. Ποιες είναι οι απαντήσεις της Nicola Sturgeon σχετικά με την κατηγορία ότι προσπάθησε να κρύψει τις επικοινωνίες της;

3. Ποιες πληροφορίες προσκομίζει η Nicola Sturgeon στην Έρευνα σχετικά με τα μηνύματά της;

4. Ποια ήταν η πολιτική της κυβέρνησης της Σκωτίας για την επίσημη καταγραφή των επικοινωνιών;

Ερμηνεία Όρων:

1. Covid Inquiry: Η έρευνα που διενεργείται σχετικά με την αντιμετώπιση της πανδημίας Covid-19.

2. WhatsApp: Μια εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων για κινητά τηλέφωνα και άλλες συσκευές.

3. Αντίγραφα μηνυμάτων: Αντίγραφα των μηνυμάτων που ανταλλάχθηκαν μέσω της εφαρμογής WhatsApp.

4. Έρευνα: Η διαδικασία που εφαρμόζεται για τη συλλογή πληροφοριών και την ανεύρεση απαντήσεων για ένα συγκεκριμένο θέμα.

5. Επίσημη καταγραφή: Η αποθήκευση και καταγραφή πληροφοριών σε επίσημο και εγκεκριμένο σύστημα.

Προτεινόμενοι σύνδεσμοι:

1. gov.scot (Ιστότοπος της κυβέρνησης της Σκωτίας)