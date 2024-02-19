TikTok Faces Scrutiny European Commission for Potential Breaches of Digital Services Act

The European Commission has recently initiated formal proceedings against TikTok due to concerns over potential violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a legislation implemented to safeguard the rights of online service users. After careful evaluation of a risk assessment report submitted TikTok in September 2023 and the platform’s response to prior information requests, the European Commission decided to take action.

The proceedings primarily focus on the obligations imposed on TikTok the DSA to protect minors. Specifically, TikTok is expected to enhance its measures for prohibiting access to inappropriate content implementing more effective age verification tools. The platform also needs to create a reliable and easily accessible repository for its advertisements. Additionally, TikTok is encouraged to improve transparency granting researchers access to essential data.

Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Internal Market, highlights the vital role TikTok plays in safeguarding minors online. Despite the platform’s efforts to implement age verification tools and manage addictive or harmful content, these measures have proven insufficient. Breton emphasizes that appropriate actions need to be taken to ensure the well-being of young Europeans.

Furthermore, the European Commissioner for Competition and Executive Vice-President for Europe Fit for the Digital Age emphasizes that TikTok must carefully consider the risks it poses to both young and old users. Acknowledging the potential harm that can arise from inadequate safeguards, the EU’s executive branch will initiate an extensive investigation and gather evidence.

If TikTok is found to have breached the DSA, it could face severe consequences. The European Commission possesses the authority to impose non-compliance decisions and may even fine TikTok up to 6% of its global turnover. However, the executive arm of the EU is also open to accepting any corrective measures undertaken TikTok to address the concerns raised.

Notably, this is not the first time the European Commission has taken action against a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the DSA. In December 2023, Elon Musk’s platform X faced formal proceedings for disseminating illegal content and for doubts surrounding its transparency initiatives and efforts to combat misinformation.

FAQ:

1. Τι είναι ο Κανονισμός για τις Ψηφιακές Υπηρεσίες (DSA);

Ο Κανονισμός για τις Ψηφιακές Υπηρεσίες (DSA) είναι ένας νομοθετικός κανονισμός που έχει εφαρμοστεί για την προστασία των δικαιωμάτων των χρηστών υπηρεσιών στο διαδίκτυο.

2. Ποιες είναι οι κύριες ανησυχίες της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για το TikTok;

Οι κύριες ανησυχίες της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής για το TikTok εστιάζονται στις υποχρεώσεις που του επιβάλλονται από τον DSA σχετικά με την προστασία των ανηλίκων. Συγκεκριμένα, αναμένεται το TikTok να ενισχύσει τα μέτρα του για την αποτροπή πρόσβασης σε ακατάλληλο περιεχόμενο υλοποιώντας πιο αποτελεσματικά εργαλεία επαλήθευσης της ηλικίας. Επίσης, η πλατφόρμα πρέπει να δημιουργήσει ένα αξιόπιστο και ευκολόπροσβαστο αποθετήριο για τις διαφημίσεις της. Επιπλέον, ζητείται από το TikTok να βελτιώσει τη διαφάνεια παρέχοντας στους ερευνητές πρόσβαση σε σημαντικά δεδομένα.

3. Ποιες είναι οι δυνητικές συνέπειες για το TikTok αν παραβιάσει τον DSA;

Αν διαπιστωθεί ότι το TikTok παραβίασε τον DSA, μπορεί να αντιμετωπίσει σοβαρές συνέπειες. Η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή έχει την εξουσία να επιβάλει αποφάσεις μη συμμόρφωσης και μπορεί ακόμη να επιβάλει πρόστιμο στο TikTok έως και το 6% του συνολικού τζίρου του. Ωστόσο, η εκτελεστική εξουσία της ΕΕ είναι επίσης πρόθυμη να αποδεχθεί οποιαδήποτε διορθωτικά μέτρα ληφθούν από το TikTok για να αντιμετωπίσει τα ανησυχητικά ζητήματα.

4. Ποιο ήταν το προηγούμενο παράδειγμα που η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή ανέλαβε δράση κατά πλατφόρμας διαδικτυακής υπηρεσίας;

Το προηγούμενο παράδειγμα που η Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή ανέλαβε δράση κατά Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) βάσει του DSA ήταν το X, της Elon Musk, το οποίο αντιμετώπισε διοικητικές διαδικασίες για τη διάδοση παράνομου περιεχομένου και για αμφιβολίες σχετικά με τις πρωτοβουλίες διαφάνειας και την προσπάθειά του να καταπολεμήσει την παραπληροφόρηση.

